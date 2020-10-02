Covid: Castle Bromwich hotel manager fined £10k over '200 at funeral'
A hotel manager has been fined £10,000 for hosting a funeral which was attended by more than 200 mourners.
The event at Castle Bromwich Hall Hotel in Solihull on Friday prompted calls reporting the large gathering and loud music, West Midlands Police said.
It was the latest event at the hotel to break Covid-19 rules and the manager had been warned before, officers added.
Increased restrictions have been introduced in the borough of Solihull due to the number of virus cases.
Figures to 29 September show the rate of positive cases for Solihull is 79 per 100,000.
Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Claire Bell said: "We engaged with all those at the funeral gathering and explained why they needed to leave which they duly did."
Solihull Council said the venue did not ask people for test and trace details and social distancing was not observed.
The local authority said the event was a "clear breach of the rules against mass gatherings".
The hotel has been banned from holding any events, including weddings and funerals, until 10 January.
Police said the owner's licence has been suspended and a full hearing by the council's licensing panel will be held later this month.
Government guidelines state a "modest" number of close friends and family can attend a funeral but they should not exceed 30 people.
Face coverings must be worn and venue capacity must allow for social distancing.
The owners of Castle Bromwich Hall Hotel can appeal against the council's decision through the magistrates' court.
The hotel said the manager no longer worked at the venue and it would not be commenting further.
