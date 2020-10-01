BBC News

Birmingham mum creates art on girl's casts

Published
The mother of a girl whose legs have been put in plaster to help her walk properly has won praise for creating artwork on the casts.
"Hobby artist" Katie Bennett, 43, from Birmingham, said it "perked up" seven-year-old Willow Fergusson.
She has walked on tip toes for five years, but is having new casts every week for six weeks to encourage her foot to become more horizontal.
Willow chooses the colour of the cast and has told her mother what to paint.
Ms Bennett, 43, said tip-toeing had been a habit for her daughter and the casts were being used to "forcibly stretch the muscle [behind the leg] how it should be"
She said the procedure was "quite traumatic for a child of that age" and the cartoons, first requested by her daughter were designed to be a "distraction".
"Willow said 'would you paint my cast? We had a look through some pictures, we had loads of different ideas," she said.
Ms Bennett, from Selly Oak, uses acrylic paint and usually spends about an hour doing them on Fridays, while her daughter watches television.
She added there had been an "unreal" reaction, after posting photos on the Family Lockdown Tips & Ideas group on Facebook, including 8,700 likes for the first pink casts.
She said she wanted to show casts "can be cool".
