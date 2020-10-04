Period products offered by Wolverhampton faith school
By Raj Kaur Bilkhu
Broadcast Journalist
- Published
Free sanitary products are being offered at a faith school as the headteacher tries to remove the stigma of talking about periods.
Khalsa Academy in Wolverhampton is a non-Christian religious school offering period products to all staff, students and visitors.
The government has urged all schools to offer free sanitary products in a bid to help tackle period poverty.
Periods remain taboo for some in the Asian community, the school said.
School principal Anita Notta said: "Knowing Asian families, knowing our community - I know that having these conversations are difficult at home.
"I remember growing up in an educated family - my mum was a teacher - but there was still stigma around it [periods]. We don't talk about these things."
Manjit Gill, founder of the campaign group Binti International, has been holding workshops at the school to raise awareness and said it got access to products worse during lockdown.
"Research a couple of years ago by Plan International found one in ten girls couldn't get access to period products. During lockdown that's increased to one in three."
"When we first held workshops at the school some of the students wanted to melt into their chairs because they couldn't believe what we were talking about.
"But then we had a male colleague who also spoke about it and that gave boys confidence that this is something they can discuss."
One student, Jaspinder in Year 12, said: "We don't feel ashamed or shy anymore to ask for period products. It's normal, it's provided and it's free."
Fellow student Ikjot said he did not think there should be any shame in talking about it.
"It's a natural thing for a girl to go through and it can't be easy."
Since the government scheme for free period products in schools was launched in January, less than 40% of state schools have applied, a charity has said.
The school said it hopes it their scheme will help increase uptake in other faith schools.
"I think times are changing and it's down to the education system to do that," said Ms Notta.
Related Topics
- Published
- 27 August
- Published
- 20 January