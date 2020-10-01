Brierley Hill murder probe: Two men found shot in car die
- Published
Two men have died after being found shot in a car at an industrial estate.
The men were found critically injured inside the vehicle near units off Moor Street in Brierley Hill, Dudley, just before 15:50 BST on Wednesday.
They died at the scene. A post-mortem examination is due to take place.
West Midlands Police have launched a double murder investigation and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Officers believe the men were shot shortly after 13:00.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk