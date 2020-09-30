BBC News

Coronavirus: Artists needed for NHS 'Gratitude' tribute

Published
image copyrightDaniel Graves Photography
image captionThe art trail will be called Gratitude
An open call has gone out for artists and sponsors to help bring to life a "striking tribute" to the work of NHS staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A glimpse of the planned art trail, named Gratitude, which will eventually feature 49 human-form sculptures, was revealed on Wednesday.
Three of the figures have been painted by Birmingham artists.
The completed installation will open in the city on the NHS's official birthday, 5 July, next year.
image copyrightDaniel Graves Photography
image captionThey were unveiled at Birmingham's museum and art gallery earlier
image copyrightDaniel Graves Photography
image captionAmrit Singh has painted one of the 49 figures
Amrit Singh, Jess Perrin and Nisha Grover each unveiled their work at the city's museum and art gallery earlier.
All the completed sculptures will go on a free-to-visit tour across the UK and Northern Ireland, including locations in Cardiff, Belfast, Edinburgh and London.
  • Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
The thinking behind the free-standing nature of the sculpted figures is to reflect how NHS and key workers have been "standing together, but apart", according to the public art producer behind the scheme, Wild In Art.
Once the UK tour is finished, the sculptures will be auctioned off to benefit NHS Charities Together, supporting hospitals, ambulance services, community and mental healthcare providers and other health partnerships.
image copyrightDaniel Graves Photography
image captionThree of the figures have been painted by Birmingham artists
image copyrightDaniel Graves Photography
image captionThe sculptures will later be auctioned off
Artists interested in creating a sculpture can register their interest here.

