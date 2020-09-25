Man 'distraught' amid Wolverhampton hospital death payout By Michele Paduano

BBC Midlands health correspondent Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Family handout image caption Laura Elwell died in 2014

A man says he is distraught his sons have no memory of their mother following her death at a hospital which is set to pay the family a six-figure sum.

Laura Elwell was suffering from acute pancreatitis when she died at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton in 2014.

A report claimed the sepsis patient had been subjected to "staggering" failure.

The trust running the site said it had been "a difficult time for the family" and offered its condolences.

Following a court settlement on Tuesday, Ms Elwell's partner Steve Smalley, who has brought up their two young children, says he is disgusted it has taken six years for "justice", adding he wants an official apology.

image copyright Family handout image caption Ms Elwell's partner, Steve Smalley, says he has been left distraught by her death

According to an independent report by surgeon Richard Charnley, which was commissioned by lawyers acting on behalf of the family, malnutrition was among 12 alleged breaches of care by the hospital.

Ms Elwell, from Wednesfield, was first admitted to New Cross in May 2014 when her children were aged three and six months.

She was discharged twice before going into hospital for a third time on 16 July.

Mr Charnley said it was a failure to not readmit her sooner, and described it as "staggering and a gross breach of duty".

image copyright Family handout image caption Ms Elwell left two young sons, Fletcher and Flynn, whom her partner said were "wonderful"

After the readmission, Ms Elwell continued to deteriorate, according to the report, because the hospital neglected to insert larger drains for her infection.

She was eventually transferred to University Hospital Coventry on 5 August but, the report said, had no notes for two days which further delayed her treatment.

Mr Charnley concluded that with proper care, given earlier, Ms Elwell would not have died on 10 August.

A spokesperson for the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust said: "Laura received treatment for acute pancreatitis at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton from May 2014. Sadly, Laura died in August 2014.

"Previously, the trust and the family's advisors had obtained advice from independent experts who had reached differing opinions as to the standard of care that Laura had received.

"Notwithstanding these differences, the parties engaged in mediation and subsequently a settlement was agreed which was approved by the Court on Tuesday 22 September 2020.

"We recognise that this has been a difficult time for the family and we would like to reiterate our condolences."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk