Walsall derelict building fire: People urged to stay away Published duration 9 minutes ago

media caption Walsall building fire: Footage shows extent of flames

A fire has broken out at a derelict building.

Photos show smoke and flames billowing from the site, in Marsh Lane, Walsall, West Midlands.

West Midlands Fire Service said 50 firefighters were at the scene and a hydraulic platform had been deployed.

Police said they were at the scene assisting with road closures and the evacuation of local residents. People have been urged to avoid the area.

At about 20:40 BST the fire service said the blaze was contained and under control, although as a precaution it had evacuated the Crown Lofts apartments.

Twitter user @Chely93x, who lives nearby said: "I thought there were fireworks going off it was so loud.

"I wondered what was going on.

"Then I opened my balcony doors and all I could see was black smoke and people screaming, everyone was out on the front."

image copyright Karen Louise Dennant image caption The building is next to apartments and town centre attractions

image copyright West Midlands Fire Service image caption A hydraulic platform was sent to the scene

