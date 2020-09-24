Birmingham crash witnesses sought as injured man has Covid-19 Published duration 53 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption Emergency services were called to Holloway Circus on Thursday morning

People who helped a man hit by a car in Birmingham city centre are being urged to come forward after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The man was struck in Holloway Circus, Queensway, at about 03:40 BST.

West Midlands Police said CCTV showed a "handful of people" were in close contact with him until the emergency services arrived.

A police officer was now self-isolating after being in "close proximity" with the injured man, the force said.

A woman who was known to the man also suffered a leg injury. It is not known whether she is also infected.

"We urgently need the members of the public who were in contact with the man and woman after the collision to identify themselves.

"They are not only witnesses, but importantly need to follow government guidelines when in close contact with confirmed Covid-19 cases," police said.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of dangerous and drink driving remains in police custody for questioning.