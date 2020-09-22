Man dies in Sutton Coldfield kitchen fire Published duration 21 minutes ago

image caption The man's death was not being treated as suspicious, the fire service said

A man has died in a house fire believed to have started in a cooker.

He was rescued from an upstairs bedroom in Jockey Road, Boldmere, Sutton Coldfield, on Monday evening, but his death was confirmed at the scene.

The fire was not being treated as suspicious and it was not known if the death was directly linked to the blaze, the fire service said.

Crews from Sutton Coldfield, Perry Barr and Erdington were called to the scene and a fire was found in a kitchen.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said a man, who was in a critical condition, died in the fire.

A spokeswoman said: "Ambulance staff worked as a team to administer advanced life support to the man but sadly, despite everyone's best efforts, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased a short time later."

image caption Fire crews from Sutton Coldfield, Perry Barr and Erdington responded

image caption The fire service was alerted at about 22:25 BST on Monday

