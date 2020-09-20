Coronavirus: Lockdown life captured in photo competition Published duration 12 minutes ago

image copyright Jack Crook image caption The winner, Jack Crook, thanked judges from the 2020 Lockdown Photography Competition

Twenty photos of life during lockdown have been chosen from over 250 entries to go on a video with UB40.

The winning image of the 2020 Lockdown Photography Competition was by Jack Crook of a deserted dual carriageway.

Judges included Robin Campbell and Earl Falconer from the Birmingham reggae band, city council leader Ian Ward and West Midlands mayor Andy Street.

The photos were taken before any restrictions were eased.

The contest was facilitated by People Matters Network, an organisation that runs community-led collaborations and helps to deliver social value.

image copyright Charlie Tomlinson image caption "Lockdown life for a child" was reflected in Charlie Tomlinson's photo in second place

image copyright Kevin Maslin image caption Kevin Maslin's image in third place, showing Birmingham's Bullring, included a lone walker "in an empty city"

image copyright Tony Mayo image caption The entry in fourth place featured 100-year-old Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised over £32m for NHS charities when he walked more than 100 laps of his garden

image copyright Phil Hook image caption Phil Hook's entry in fifth place was described as being around the River Severn in Worcestershire

image copyright TellyVision image caption This was a mural by F Wolf, according to a description over the entry in sixth place

image copyright Goodfella image caption "Reflections during Lockdown" was how the photo in seventh place was described

image copyright Sylwia Ciszewska Peciak image caption Essential travel during the first week of lockdown was reflected in the photo in eighth place

image copyright Julia Moyse image caption Julia Moyse's entry was placed ninth

image copyright Stephanie Jackson image caption The photo in 10th place was described as a "riot of colour in Haden Hill Park" in Cradley Heath

UB40 formed in Birmingham in 1978, naming themselves after a form used by people to claim unemployment benefits at the time.

Lead singer Ali Campbell left the group in 2008 and a breakaway group was formed, UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue.

The twenty photos were selected with the help of judges, including Birmingham's director of public health, Dr Justin Varney, BBC Midlands Today presenter Nicola Beckford and Rebecca Woods from the BBC news website.

An exhibition has been planned for later in the year in Birmingham.

