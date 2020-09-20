Coronavirus: Lockdown life captured in photo competition
- Published
Twenty photos of life during lockdown have been chosen from over 250 entries to go on a video with UB40.
The winning image of the 2020 Lockdown Photography Competition was by Jack Crook of a deserted dual carriageway.
Judges included Robin Campbell and Earl Falconer from the Birmingham reggae band, city council leader Ian Ward and West Midlands mayor Andy Street.
The photos were taken before any restrictions were eased.
The contest was facilitated by People Matters Network, an organisation that runs community-led collaborations and helps to deliver social value.
UB40 formed in Birmingham in 1978, naming themselves after a form used by people to claim unemployment benefits at the time.
Lead singer Ali Campbell left the group in 2008 and a breakaway group was formed, UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue.
The twenty photos were selected with the help of judges, including Birmingham's director of public health, Dr Justin Varney, BBC Midlands Today presenter Nicola Beckford and Rebecca Woods from the BBC news website.
An exhibition has been planned for later in the year in Birmingham.
