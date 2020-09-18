Stechford shooting: Man charged with Murtaza Nazir murder Published duration 8 minutes ago

image copyright Family handout image caption Murtaza Nazir was shot on Bagshaw Road in Stechford, Birmingham

A man's been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Birmingham last month.

Murtaza Nazir, 26, died on Bagshaw Road, in Stechford, shortly before 20:00 BST on 28 August.

Shamraz Khan, 22, of Poppy Grove, Saltley, was arrested on Wednesday evening and is due in court on Friday, charged with his murder.

West Midlands Police said it was still looking for other people it believed may have been involved in the shooting.

Two women, aged 22 and 49, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk