'One of worst examples' Birmingham bar has licence revoked

image caption The venue's licence was the first to be revoked in Birmingham due to coronavirus regulations breaches, the council said

A bar described by health officials as one of the worst examples of breaking social distancing rules they had seen has been stripped of its licence.

The licence for PBs in Birmingham was the first to be revoked in the city due to repeated breaches of coronavirus regulations, the council said.

Police had seen no social distancing in the packed bar and safety guidance being ignored, a meeting heard.

A spokesperson for the licence holder said she was "genuinely sorry".

Nickeshia Reid-Davidson would be removed as the designated premises supervisor at the bar on Key Hill, Hockley, and its licence remained suspended pending any appeal, Birmingham City Council said.

A West Midlands Police constable told a council licensing meeting there was "no other option than revocation", the Local Democracy Reporting Servic e said.

Councillors were shown CCTV and police bodycam videos of a packed bar on 7 August.

"There's no compliance whatsoever. There's no social distancing, there's no track and tracing, there's no people sitting down, there's people dancing, there's people smoking," PC Rohomon said.

Government guidelines state people should be seated in bars and social distancing measures should be in place at all times.

A Public Health Birmingham spokesperson said the breaches were "unprecedented", adding: "It's probably one of the worst examples we could ever wish to see of non-adherence to guidance."

The licence holder's spokesperson said she had "messed up", but argued she should be given a second chance.

"It's taken this intervention by West Midlands Police in order for her mind to be properly focussed on the seriousness of the situation," they said.

Birmingham had 83.4 coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the week to 13 September and since Tuesday residents cannot meet with other households in homes or private gardens.

