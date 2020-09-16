BBC News

West Midlands Police officer with MND takes on 5,000-step challenge

Published
image copyrightMNDA
image captionChris Johnson said 5,000 steps represents the number of people living with the condition in the UK
A senior police officer who has Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is planning to walk 5,000 steps for charity ahead of his retirement in September.
Chris Johnson was diagnosed in autumn 2018, six months after being promoted to assistant chief constable for West Midlands Police.
His challenge corresponds with the 5,000 people in the UK living with MND.
The condition affects the brain and nerves, eventually stopping muscles functioning.
In a video with the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) for the charity's five-week Mission 5000 challenge, Mr Johnson made his first steps, promising to update followers with his progress.
image copyrightMNDA
image captionMr Johnson has started his challenge
He said he hoped to "complete this challenge between now and my final retirement date" on 25 September.
The MNDA charity, which is encouraging others to join in by running, walking, swimming and cycling, said it expected to lose more than £2m this year due to the cancellation of fundraising events because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Every penny raised from Mission 5000 will bring us closer to achieving our ultimate mission; a world free from MND," a spokesperson said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • West Midlands Police
  • Motor neurone disease

More on this story

  • Chris Johnson: West Midlands ACC has Motor Neurone Disease

    Published
    22 June 2019

  • Family of MND patient: End assessments for terminally ill

    Published
    21 June 2019

  • Scientists discover mechanism behind motor neurone disease

    Published
    20 April 2018