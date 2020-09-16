West Midlands Police officer with MND takes on 5,000-step challenge Published duration 28 minutes ago

image copyright MNDA image caption Chris Johnson said 5,000 steps represents the number of people living with the condition in the UK

A senior police officer who has Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is planning to walk 5,000 steps for charity ahead of his retirement in September.

His challenge corresponds with the 5,000 people in the UK living with MND.

The condition affects the brain and nerves, eventually stopping muscles functioning.

In a video with the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) for the charity's five-week Mission 5000 challenge, Mr Johnson made his first steps, promising to update followers with his progress.

image copyright MNDA image caption Mr Johnson has started his challenge

He said he hoped to "complete this challenge between now and my final retirement date" on 25 September.

The MNDA charity, which is encouraging others to join in by running, walking, swimming and cycling, said it expected to lose more than £2m this year due to the cancellation of fundraising events because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Every penny raised from Mission 5000 will bring us closer to achieving our ultimate mission; a world free from MND," a spokesperson said.