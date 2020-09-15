Murder arrest over fatal stabbing in Birmingham Published duration 38 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption A 33-year-old man died in hospital after police were called to reports of a stabbing in Lutley Grove, Bartley Green

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over a fatal stabbing.

West Midlands Police officers were called to a property at Lutley Grove, in Bartley Green, Birmingham just before 20:30 BST on Monday.

A 31-year-old was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, the force said.

A 33-year-old man remains in police custody.

Det Insp Jim Colclough said the force was not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The scene remains secure while police complete forensic examinations.

