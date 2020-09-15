Sandwell councillor accused of 'racist slurs' suspended from Labour party Published duration 15 minutes ago

image copyright Sandwell Council image caption Councillor Joanne Hadley claimed the recording had been altered

A councillor allegedly recorded using racially abusive terms about a colleague has been suspended from the Labour Party, the BBC understands.

She previously maintained her innocence, claiming the recording was altered by political opponents.

The BBC has approached Labour and Ms Hadley but has had no response.

image copyright Google image caption An email from the local Labour Party chair to all Sandwell councillors said two had been suspended

An email sent to all councillors in Sandwell from the local party chair on Monday, seen by the BBC, said two of their number had been suspended - one of whom is understood to be Ms Hadley, BBC Radio WM political reporter Rob Mayor said.

It detailed a further two councillors had been placed under investigation, but it is not clear what for.

Last month, Sandwell Council revealed it was hiring an extra member of staff to deal with complaints about elected councillors and there are currently 10 live investigations into the conduct of members.

The authority said it had received no complaint about Ms Hadley, who is cabinet member for safer communities, or the recording, when it was first passed to BBC Radio WM in August.

The BBC has asked whether she remains on the council's cabinet but has not yet had a response.

In August, the Labour Party said it took "all complaints of racism extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken".

