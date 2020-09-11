Coronavirus: Birmingham lockdown restrictions increased Published duration 7 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright PA Media image caption Restrictions will begin in the second city on Tuesday

Households in Birmingham have been banned from mixing in new lockdown measures announced following a spike in coronavirus cases.

The city now has the second highest rate of Covid-19 infection in England, behind Bolton.

Similar measures have also been introduced in the neighbouring boroughs of Sandwell and Solihull.

The restrictions will begin on Tuesday, it was announced at a regional meeting of council leaders.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said: "The areas will now be escalated to an area of national intervention, with a ban on people socialising with people outside their own household."

The rate of coronavirus infection in Birmingham on 7 September was up to 85.4 per 100,000 people, up from 32 on the previous week.