Coronavirus: Birmingham lockdown restrictions increased
Households in Birmingham have been banned from mixing in new lockdown measures announced following a spike in coronavirus cases.
The city now has the second highest rate of Covid-19 infection in England, behind Bolton.
Similar measures have also been introduced in the neighbouring boroughs of Sandwell and Solihull.
The restrictions will begin on Tuesday, it was announced at a regional meeting of council leaders.
West Midlands mayor Andy Street said: "The areas will now be escalated to an area of national intervention, with a ban on people socialising with people outside their own household."
The rate of coronavirus infection in Birmingham on 7 September was up to 85.4 per 100,000 people, up from 32 on the previous week.
