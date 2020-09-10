Man admits arson over large house fire in Northfield Published duration 33 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The fire took place at a property in Farren Road, Northfield

A man has admitted starting a fire which destroyed large parts of a home.

West Midlands Police said a woman and two children had escaped unhurt from the property in Farren Road, Northfield, Birmingham on 13 April.

David White pleaded guilty on 20 August to arson with intent to endanger life and a charge of assault by battery against a woman and child