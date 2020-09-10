'Gunman in Walsall church' leads to armed police search
Police need to "urgently identify" a man following reports a gun was waved inside a church.
The West Midlands force said it was called about a man inside St Paul's Church, in Darwall Street, Walsall, at about 09:40 BST.
Armed officers and the police helicopter attended and searched the area but a man had not yet been found, the force said.
Its inquiries continue and officers are trawling CCTV footage from the area.
Issuing an image on Twitter, Walsall police said: "If you see him, do not approach him but ring 999."
