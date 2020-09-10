Birmingham stabbings: Zephaniah McLeod appears in court Published duration 41 minutes ago

image copyright PA Media image caption Zephaniah McLeod spoke only to confirm his name and that he could hear proceedings

A man has appeared in court charged with murder and seven counts of attempted murder after a series of stabbings in Birmingham.

Zephaniah McLeod, 27, of Nately Grove, Selly Oak, appeared via video link at Birmingham Crown Court.

Jacob Billington, 23, was killed and seven others were injured during five separate incidents across the city centre in the early hours of Sunday.

Mr McLeod spoke only to confirm his name during the hearing.

He was remanded in custody to next appear on 12 October and a provisional trial date has been set for 22 February 2021.

image copyright Police handout image caption Jacob Billington worked as a library intern at Sheffield Hallam University

Three people arrested early on Monday in Selly Oak on suspicion of assisting an offender have all been released while inquiries continue, police have said.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Billington, a library intern at Sheffield Hallam University and originally from Crosby in Merseyside, died of a stab wound to the neck.

He was among a group of people enjoying a night out while visiting a friend studying in the city.