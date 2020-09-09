Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery to reopen after lockdown Published duration 8 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery image caption Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery has been closed for months due to Covid-19

Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery (BMAG) will reopen to visitors next month, almost seven months after coronavirus forced it to close.

Visitors will need to book in advance for timed entries from 7 October.

A museum spokesperson said only galleries on the second floor would open and a one-way system would be in place to allow for social distancing.

Manager Gurminder Kenth said the coronavirus lockdown had been "very challenging".

image copyright Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery image caption Visitors will be able to return to the museum and gallery from 7 October

The trust also launched an online fundraiser, asking for donations to secure the future of the city's museums.

Tickets to exhibitions at BMAG will remain free, however visitors will be asked to make a donation.

The reopening will allow the gallery to unveil Benny's Babbies, a tribute to Birmingham by artist Cold War Steve, known for satirical collages, depicting Phil Mitchell and Cilla Black in chaotic, dystopian scenarios.

image copyright Cold War Steve image caption Cold War Steve - real name Christopher Spencer - said Benny's Babbies was a "celebration" of Birmingham

The Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition will also open at BMAG from 17 October and Ms Kenth said the museum had "a really exciting programme coming up".

A spokesperson said safety was the museum's "top priority" and so new measures would be introduced when it reopens.

Visitors, who must wear face coverings, will be limited and will only be able to enter through the Gas Hall entrance, following a one-way system.