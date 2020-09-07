Image copyright Police handout Image caption Jacob Billington was out with friends when he was stabbed on Sunday

A 23-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Birmingham city centre has been named as Jacob Billington.

Mr Billington was stabbed to death in Irving Street in the early hours of Sunday while he was out with old school friends, police said.

Seven other people were injured in attacks at four locations over a period of 90 minutes.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

West Midlands Police said Mr Billington was on a school reunion night out with friends from Liverpool who were visiting the city.

One of the group, also 23, was seriously injured and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

In a statement Mr Billington's family said: "Jacob was the light of our life and we have been devastated by his loss.

"He was a funny, caring and wonderful person who was loved by every single person he met.

"He lit up every room with his boundless energy and witty humour and the loss of such a special person will be felt by all who knew him for years to come."

Police were first called out just after 00:30 on Sunday at Constitution Hill, where a man sustained a superficial injury.

They were then sent to Livery Street, near Snow Hill railway station, some 20 minutes later where they found a 19-year-old man with critical injuries and a woman who was also hurt.

At 01:50, police were sent to Irving Street, where Mr Billington was found with fatal injuries and his friend seriously hurt.

About 10 minutes later, officers were called to Hurst Street, in the city's Gay Village, to find a 32-year-old woman had been critically injured and two men were less badly hurt.

Ch Supt Steve Graham said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Jacob's family and friends after receiving such shocking news, particularly for those who were sharing their night out with him.

"It's utterly shocking that a friends' reunion should end so brutally.

"Equally the families of the other victims have been left devastated by the events of Sunday morning and we are working hard to discover what led to the apparently random attacks."

The suspect was arrested at an address in the Selly Oak area of the city at about 04:00 BST on Monday and remains in custody.

