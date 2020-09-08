Birmingham stabbings: Man, 27, charged with murder Published duration 2 minutes ago Related Topics Birmingham stabbings

image copyright PA Media image caption The 27-year-old was arrested at a property in Selly Oak in the early hours of Monday

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder, and seven counts of attempted murder, after a series of stabbings across Birmingham city centre.

Zephaniah McLeod of Nately Grove, Selly Oak, is due in court on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

Jacob Billington, 23, was killed and seven others injured at four locations over a period of 90 minutes on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died of a stab wound to the neck.

