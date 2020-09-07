Image copyright PA Media Image caption The attacks happened at four different locations across Birmingham city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after one person died and seven others were injured in stabbings across Birmingham.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at an address in the Selly Oak area of the city at about 04:00 BST, West Midlands Police said.

Police said he was was also being held over seven counts of attempted murder.

The attacks happened at four different locations across the city centre over 90 minutes early on Sunday.

Police said the suspect was being questioned in custody.

Police were first called to the attacks just after 00:30 BST on Sunday at Constitution Hill, where a man sustained a superficial injury.

Some 20 minutes later they were called to Livery Street, near to Snow Hill railway station, where a 19-year-old man was critically injured and a woman was also hurt.

