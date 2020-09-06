CCTV issued in hunt for Birmingham attack suspect

Image copyright West Midlands Police

Footage of a man suspected of killing one person and injuring seven others in multiple stabbings across Birmingham has been released by detectives.

The spate of attacks in the city centre in the early hours sparked a massive manhunt for the suspect.

A 23-year-old man was killed in Irving Street at 01:50 BST, West Midlands Police said. A man and a woman, aged 19 and 32, both suffered critical injuries.

