Image copyright Birmingham Women's Hospital Image caption Dr Vishna Rasiah died in April aged 48 with coronavirus

A 112-mile (180km) charity bike ride has taken place in memory of an "amazing" neonatal consultant who died with coronavirus.

Vishna Rasiah, 48, known to his friends as Vish, died in April, after receiving treatment for Covid-19.

He was "highly-regarded" in his role as clinical lead for the regional neonatal network.

Colleagues from Birmingham Women's Hospital cycled around neonatal units in the West Midlands in his memory.

They began their ride, led by Mr Rasiah's seven-year-old daughter, at County Hospital in Hereford before travelling to Worcestershire Royal Hospital, University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire and Birmingham Heartlands Hospital.

They crossed the finish line at Birmingham Women's Hospital at about 18:35 BST.

Image copyright Birmingham Women's Hospital Image caption It was an early start for the cycling team, who cycled around neonatal units

The cyclists are aiming to raise £10,000 for the neonatal department at Birmingham Women's Hospital, with the funds raised being used for a new echo machine, which will be able to more intricately scan a baby's heart.

A JustGiving page for the event has already surpassed that target, having so far raised more than £17,000.

Image copyright Birmingham Women's Hospital Image caption Matt Nash, Rob Negrine and Andy Ewer were all friends of Dr Rasiah

Friend Matt Nash, who took part in the ride, said: "We lost a wonderful friend and colleague in Vish, and the neonatal world lost an exceptional clinician.

"At work he put the babies and their families at the centre of everything he did, and he devoted so much to help families and save the lives of countless babies.

"We collectively felt that we had to do something in his memory and to keep his legacy going."

Image copyright Birmingham Women's Hospital Image caption A "Go Team Vish" banner was put out to spur on the cyclists

