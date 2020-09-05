Image copyright PA Media Image caption NHS Blood and Transplant said it needs "as many donors as possible" to come forward

An "urgent need" for plasma donors has been identified in Birmingham following a spike in coronavirus cases.

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) said it needs "as many donors as possible" to come forward.

Figures show in the seven days to 24 August, there were 280 cases of coronavirus in Birmingham, which in the seven days to 31 August, rose to 360.

Blood plasma from people who have recovered can potentially save the lives of people who are still ill.

A local outbreak of Covid-19 cases means there are more potential donors in the city than in many other parts of England, NHSBT said.

Fifty-six people have tested positive for coronavirus at an asylum centre in Birmingham. Staff and residents at the Serco-run centre in Edgbaston are affected and the centre has been closed.

People who have had a positive test for coronavirus are being asked to get in touch, as are men who have had symptoms but no test.

An NHSBT spokesman said: "Birmingham has seen an increase in positive cases in recent weeks.

"We urgently need as many people as possible who have recovered to donate, to help us make as much progress as possible now.

"Donations can also be frozen to ensure convalescent plasma is readily available, should there be a rise in infections in the coming weeks."

Convalescent plasma is being collected at 23 donor centres around the country and at several pop-up donor centres.

