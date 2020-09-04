Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Because of the vulnerability of residents, further testing will be offered, the council said

Fifty-six people have tested positive for coronavirus at an asylum centre in Birmingham.

Staff and residents at the Serco-run Stone Road Asylum Centre in Edgbaston are affected and the centre has been closed, the city council said.

Residents who have tested positive have been moved to alternative accommodation where they can safely self-isolate.

The council Public Health England, the Home Office, and Serco and Urban Housing have implement safety measures.

Contact tracing is also under way and being carried out in the relevant languages of affected residents, the council said.

'Vulnerability of residents'

"Containing the spread of this outbreak and the overall wellbeing of those residents affected is a priority for all those involved," a spokesman said.

"The council will continue to monitor the situation with the support of all partners involved.

"As with other outbreaks in residential settings, individuals will be supported to isolate for 14 days and because of the vulnerability of the residents further testing will be offered.

"The Stone Road facility will remain closed until further notice."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk