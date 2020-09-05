Image copyright Wolverhampton City Council Image caption The premises licence holder failed to co-operate fully, the council said

A bar has been ordered to shut for "blatantly disregarding" social distancing measures.

Wolverhampton City Council said Blossoms in the city centre "regularly failed to identify and implement adequate control measures".

Capacity levels at the venue in North Street have been "continually exceeded", the local authority added.

The bar's licence holder also failed to co-operate with the police and the council, officers said.

Officers at the council will work with the venue to "implement a scenario where the premises can safely reopen".

'Zero-tolerance approach'

Councillor Steve Evans said: "The licence holder's actions are causing a serious and imminent threat to public health.

"The closure of the premises is in response to regular and serious breaches of social distancing as well as other inadequate controls resulting in the potential spread of coronavirus."

He said the council was taking a "zero-tolerance approach to those who flout the rules".

Supt Simon Inglis said: "We do not make decisions to support such closure action lightly as we recognise the impact on the local economy and the wider community.

"However, it is absolutely clear that the way the venue is currently being run presents a significant risk to public health and preventing further harm has to take priority."

Figures show the number of coronavirus cases in Wolverhampton for the week to 31 August was 27, down from 45 the seven days prior.

