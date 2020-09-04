Image copyright Google Image caption Anthony Satterthwaite was hit on Eastcote Lane, Solihull, in December 2018

A man has been given a suspended prison sentence over the death of a cyclist hit by a car.

Anthony Satterthwaite was struck on Eastcote Lane, Solihull, on 22 December 2018. He was 51.

David McSkimming, 53, of Gainsborough Crescent, Solihull, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving on 7 April.

At Birmingham Crown Court he was given a six-month custodial sentence suspended for two years.

McSkimming was also ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for two years.

