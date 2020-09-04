Image copyright Family handout Image caption Birmingham Children's Hospital doctor Suzanna Bull died on Birmingham's busy Pershore Road

A transport company has been ordered to close following a public inquiry held after the death of a cyclist.

Dr Suzanna Bull was struck by a lorry in Birmingham in October 2017, suffering "catastrophic" injuries.

Following a Traffic Commissioner inquiry, S & J Transport, which employed the driver who killed her, will have its operator's licence revoked on 1 October.

West Midlands Police said the decision "further holds the company to account".

Robert Bradbury was jailed for 21 months in December for causing Dr Bull's death, at the junction of Edgbaston Road and Pershore Road.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Robert Bradbury was convicted of causing death by careless driving

His trial heard he had a tray table on his dashboard and the clutter had obstructed his view.

S&J Transport, which admitted an offence under health and safety law, was fined £112,500 and ordered to pay £3,000 in costs.

After the sentencing, a public inquiry was opened by the Office of the Traffic Commissioner, which is responsible for the licensing and regulation of operators of heavy goods vehicles.

The inquiry heard that the company was not aware of the dashboard table.

But following a submission by PC Mark Crozier that this contradicted evidence given during the trial, the company "accepted it had misled" the commissioner and had been aware Bradbury was driving with the table in place.

Mr Crozier, said: "Truthfully, I am pleased with the outcome following this public inquiry as it further holds the company to account for the tragic loss of an innocent life.

"I believe it could have been avoided if the driver didn't have a dashboard filled with clutter on top of a table and I'm glad that Suzie's family know we have done all we can to get justice for her death."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A table on the vehicle dashboard was found to have obscured the driver's view

