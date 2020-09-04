Image caption Paulette Wilson's story 'gave permission to other victims' of the Windrush scandal to come forward

A Windrush campaigner was described ahead of her funeral on Friday as "pivotal" in unearthing the scandal.

Among the tributes to Paulette Wilson, her impact on bringing to light the issues was also called her legacy.

She came to the UK from Jamaica as a child and despite spending decades in Britain was one of thousands of people facing deportation in a row over parents' paperwork.

Her funeral was held in Wolverhampton where she lived.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Windrush scandal: One year on

Patrick Vernon, who led the campaign for a Windrush Day, said Ms Wilson's sharing of her experience had been "critical" in overturning the deportation threats.

"Her story touched Britain, that was a key moment.

"Her experience empowered and gave the permission to other victims of the Windrush to also come forward and share their story in the media.

"So she is very pivotal in many ways," he added, describing her efforts as her legacy.

Mr Vernon said he wanted a permanent memorial to Ms Wilson in Wolverhampton, who in 1968 at the age of 10 arrived in Telford, Shropshire, before settling in the city.

Her daughter Natalie Barnes described her as an "inspiration to many people".

The Windrush generation is the name given to those who arrived in the UK between 1948 and 1971 from Caribbean countries.

In 2018 it emerged many children of Commonwealth citizens had been threatened with deportation, with the government telling them they were in the UK illegally.

Ms Wilson's benefits were stopped in 2015 and she was sent to a detention centre, but was later told by the Home Office she could stay.

The government has since apologised for the deportation threats.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk