Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eight members of staff at Asda in Cape Hill, Sandwell, are isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

An outbreak of Covid-19 at an Asda supermarket has been linked to the in-store pharmacy.

Eight members of staff at the Cape Hill store in Sandwell tested positive for the virus and are now isolating.

Sandwell Council said the workers had contact in the community and a number of local people who tested positive had recently visited the supermarket.

The pharmacy reopened after a deep clean and Asda said it was stepping up efforts to encourage face coverings.

"While many customers observe social distancing and wear face coverings within the store, there are some shoppers who do not, putting themselves and other customers at increased risk of infection," the authority said in a statement.

Face coverings will now be made available to purchase before entering the store, it continued, with single use masks being made available to customers unable or unwilling to buy one.

The most recent figures from Public Health England (PHE) show Sandwell has returned to the top 20 areas for new coronavirus cases.

Image copyright Google Image caption The store's pharmacy reopened on Wednesday after a deep clean

The borough was named an "area of concern" by PHE in July when the infection rate was 28.1 per 100,000 people - it is now at 26.5.

Despite the rise in cases, Shaun Bailey, the Conservative MP for West Bromwich West, spoke in the House of Commons on Tuesday calling on the government to not impose a lockdown on the whole borough.

He said some parts of Sandwell, which incorporates six towns, were being much harder hit than others.

The council said it was particularly concerned about the rate of infection in Smethwick.

