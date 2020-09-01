Image caption Mr Justice Hayden said it was a "case of almost unbearable sadness"

A 12-year-old boy with brain injuries will have his treatment withdrawn after a High Court judge found it was not in his best interests to prolong life.

Mr Justice Hayden heard the boy, known only as J, suffered a "profound, severe neurological injury" in April.

He agreed with medics in Birmingham that care was "prolonging J's death and not saving his life".

J's parents, who are devout Christians, wanted treatment to continue, arguing it gave him a chance to recover.

But the judge said "there is complete consensus amongst all the consultants" that treatment was not in J's best interests. The medics had asked the court to make a declaration to that effect.

The judge heard J was found hanging in his bedroom and suffered a lack of oxygen to the brain and cardiac arrest.

Mr Justice Hayden, who heard the case remotely last week, said: "Nobody has any idea at all why... he did what he did."

He said "J is profoundly loved in this family" and described it as "a case of almost unbearable sadness".

"That it should arise in the circumstances of a global pandemic makes it almost unimaginable to those of us not experiencing it," he added.

The boy contracted Covid-19 in hospital, so could only be visited by his mother for two weeks.

The judge said J required mechanical ventilation, while a brain scan in July showed "a distinct deterioration" over the months.

He concluded the brain damage was "so extensive and widespread that he will not make any recovery from this awful episode and keeping him alive will achieve no benefit".

The family's solicitor Yogi Amin of Irwin Mitchell, said his parents wanted more time to allow for their son to recover but believed doctors and nurses had provided "an excellent professional service".

"The legal decision to end treatment has been made by the court and the family will continue to pray to God for a miracle," he said.

