Image copyright Google Image caption The father, in his 30s, spotted the masked man was armed with a knife on Hawthorne Road

A father was injured as he protected his daughter from a masked robber who confronted them in the street.

Police said the attacker threatened to harm the 22-month-old girl and slashed her father's back as he stood over her pram to protect her.

It happened on Hawthorne Road in Bournville, Birmingham, on Monday and police are appealing for witnesses.

The man's injuries are not serious, police added, and his attacker fled the scene empty-handed.

A knife was recovered from nearby and officers are examining CCTV.

"This was a terrifying situation as the victim was left fearing for the safety of his daughter and himself," Det Sgt Marc Petford from West Midlands Police said.

"It's important we identify this man as soon as possible."

Patrols in the area have been increased following the attack.

