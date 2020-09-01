Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police said the gathering in Birmingham was dispersed as music equipment was being set up

An unlicensed music event in Birmingham attended by more than 50 people was broken up by police.

Officers said they arrived just as music equipment was being set up on Wellington Road in Lozells at about 01:45 BST.

It followed another music event in neighbouring Sandwell earlier which was also shut down.

West Midlands Police said it dealt with about 90 reports of possible breaches of restrictions over the weekend.

Both Sandwell and Birmingham are on Public Health England's coronavirus watchlist.

"We are still in a pandemic, these events will not be tolerated," officers from Lozells Police tweeted.

Since Friday police in England have been able to fine organisers of illegal gatherings of more than 30 people up to £10,000, although West Midlands Police said it had not had to use its enforcement powers.

Last weekend, the force said it responded to more than 70 unlicensed gatherings in Birmingham in just one night.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Hundreds gathered for an illegal rave in Birmingham on 16 August

The week before more than 300 people gathered at an illegal rave in the city centre.

Police and city leaders have issued a number of appeals for people to adhere to social distancing rules.

Ch Supt Claire Bell said: "We take no pleasure in breaking up parties, but these are government regulations to control the spread of Covid-19.

"We must all play our part to help the country get back to a new normal."

