Asda said the safety of customers and colleagues was its top priority

Eight workers from an Asda supermarket in the West Midlands have tested positive for coronavirus.

The company said the employees have self-isolated and it had carried out a "comprehensive deep clean" at the store in Cape Hill, Smethwick.

No delivery drivers have been infected and the shop remains open, Sandwell Council said.

The authority said the risk to the public from the positive tests "is thought to be low".

Sandwell, which includes Smethwick and has been on the government watchlist, had a rate of 25.3 cases per 100,000 to 27 August and was described as an area for enhanced support last week.

Asda said as soon as it became aware of the positive tests, it had notified Public Health England and the council and ordered a deep clean as well as introducing "additional cleaning".

In a statement, the retailer said: "The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority and we have introduced extensive measures across all our stores to help keep everyone safe.

"[These include] protective screens at every checkout, social distancing signage and hand sanitiser."

Sandwell's director of public health Dr Lisa McNally said the current high infection rates in Smethwick meant all businesses "need to be especially careful to maintain social distancing" and "ensure face coverings are worn".

Dr McNally added: "We are strongly advising everyone to avoid crowds and social gatherings as much as possible right now.

"This is a serious situation and we all need to be very careful."

