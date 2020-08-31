Image copyright Family handout Image caption Naasir Francis, 22, died shortly after arriving at hospital

A 16-year-old boy is among three more people charged with murdering a man who was shot in Birmingham.

Naasir Francis, 22, was shot in the stomach in Lozells Road, Lozells, at about 12:30 BST on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old and a 17-year-old boy, who both cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with murder and attempted murder, police said.

Darnell Donovan-Harris, 22, of Handsworth, faces the same charges at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

The 16-year-old has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, West Midlands Police said.

Mr Donovan-Harris, of Westminister Crescent, and the 17-year-old have also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Image caption Det Ch Insp Jim Munro appealed for witnesses to contact police

Lawrence Morgan, 24, of Crompton Close, Nechells, was due at the same court on Saturday charged with murdering Mr Francis and other offences.

A 15-year-old boy, 18-year-old man, and woman, 44, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Saturday have been released pending further investigation. A 48-year-old man was released on bail.

Det Ch Insp Jim Munro, from the force's homicide unit, urged anyone with information to contact police.

"Naasir's family and friends are devastated by his death which has also left the community sad and shocked." he said.

