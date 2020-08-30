Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption West Midlands Police wants to trace Kashif Khan in connection with the collision

Police have release an image of a man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Birmingham.

Cyclist Andell Goulbourne, 59, was struck by a grey BMW M135i on Washwood Heath Road in Saltley at about 23:15 BST on 30 July.

Police said they wanted to trace Kashif Khan, 24, from Birmingham, in connection with the collision.

It said three men had already been voluntarily interviewed following the release of CCTV images last week.

A 32-year-old man was arrested last month but later released.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Andell Goulbourne was described by his family as "a beacon of light" and his death as a "cruel and heartless act"

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "I want to appeal directly to Kashif Khan to come forward so that we can establish what happened that night.

"I would also appeal to anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts to get in touch."

