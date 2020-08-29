Image copyright Family handout Image caption Naasir Francis, 22, died shortly after arriving at hospital

A man has been charged with murder and three more people have been arrested over a fatal shooting.

Naasir Francis, 22, was shot in the stomach in Lozells Road, Lozells in Birmingham, at about 12:30 BST on Wednesday.

Lawrence Morgan, 24, of Crompton Close, Nechells, has been charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court later, police said.

A 17-year-old boy has also been arrested on suspicion of murder while a 48-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 22-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder continues to be questioned by detectives, while a 39-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released pending further investigation.

Image caption Det Ch Insp Jim Munro said an increased police presence would continue around the area over the weekend

