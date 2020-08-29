Naasir Francis: Murder charge after Birmingham shooting
A man has been charged with murder and three more people have been arrested over a fatal shooting.
Naasir Francis, 22, was shot in the stomach in Lozells Road, Lozells in Birmingham, at about 12:30 BST on Wednesday.
Lawrence Morgan, 24, of Crompton Close, Nechells, has been charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.
He was due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court later, police said.
A 17-year-old boy has also been arrested on suspicion of murder while a 48-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A 22-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder continues to be questioned by detectives, while a 39-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released pending further investigation.
