A 26-year-old man has been killed in a shooting in Birmingham.

The victim was fatally injured on Bagshaw Road in Stechford, just before 20:00 BST on Friday.

West Midlands Police said the scene was secured to preserve evidence and officers are speaking to witnesses and examining CCTV.

The force added a murder investigation was under way and urged anyone with information about the events leading up to the shooting to contact officers.

"We need the help of the community to come forward with information so that we can find the person or people responsible," Det Ch Insp Scott Griffiths said.

"The man's family are devastated and are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time."

