Thomas Rogers died as a result of stab wound to the chest, a post-mortem examination revealed

A second brother has been charged with the murder of a man found stabbed at the side of a road in Birmingham.

Thomas Rogers, 26, was found "slumped" near the junction of Bristol Road and Mill Pool Way, in Bournbrook, on 22 August.

His brother, David Rogers, 32, has been remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Another brother, Samuel Rogers, 30, and Ryan Hurt, 22, have already been charged with murder.

David Rogers, of Nora Street, South Shields, had been detained in the North East on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Rogers was found seriously injured near the junction of Bristol Road and Mill Pool Way, Bournbrook

Thomas Rogers was pronounced dead in hospital after the attack, which happened just before 17:00 BST. He had a chest wound, a post-mortem examination confirmed.

Det Insp Stuart Mobberley, said the latest charge was a "significant development" but urged anyone with information to come forward.

Samuel Rogers, of St Michaels Street, Sutton-In-Ashfield, and Mr Hurt, of Peel Crescent, Mansfield, are next due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 16 October.

A 28-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl previously detained on suspicion of murder have been bailed, pending further inquiries, West Midlands Police said.

A 40-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.

Two other women and a man, aged between 24 and 31, who were arrested in the South Shields and Jarrow areas in north-east England on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation, the force added.

