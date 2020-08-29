Image copyright Reuters Image caption In total there will be 10 mobile testing sites across Birmingham by the end of next week

Two more coronavirus testing sites have opened in Birmingham, as work continues to keep the number of cases falling.

The walk-in centres in Edgbaston and Heartlands are the latest to become operational.

Birmingham was named on a Covid-19 watch-list, but overall rates have begun to decline.

Clive Wright, Covid-19 regional convenor for the West Midlands, said it would be "better served than any other city in England" for testing.

In total there will be 10 mobile testing sites across Birmingham by the end of next week.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Latest figures show the number of cases in Birmingham continuing to fall after it was placed on the government watch list

Birmingham City Council is seeking approval for three further sites in Sutton Trinity, Handsworth and central Birmingham.

It is also looking for further sites in the east of the city where, council leader Ian Ward, told the meeting there was a particular "concern".

The council has launched a drop and collect covid-19 testing service, with 2,000 tests set to go out over the next two weeks.

The city was made an area of enhanced support to deal with the outbreak and also has enhanced powers to allow it to close pubs and restaurants.

Latest figures from Public Health England put the number of new infections in Birmingham at 25.2 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to 25 August, down from 26.2.

Mr Wright said numbers should continue to fall "provided everyone remains vigilant".

