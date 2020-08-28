Naasir Francis death: More arrests after Birmingham shooting
Two more people have been arrested after a man was fatally shot in a Birmingham street.
Naasir Francis, 22, was shot in the stomach on Lozells Road, in Lozells, at about 12:30 BST on Wednesday.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Hertfordshire on suspicion of murder and a 21-year-old woman is suspected of assisting an offender.
On Friday police were still questioning a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday.
A man aged 39 suspected of assisting an offender also remained in custody.
A 23-year-old woman held on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released pending further investigation.
Mr Francis died shortly after arriving at hospital.
In a statement, his family said: "A deep comfort has been lost by his mother and siblings.
"A much loved and respected young man in his community, Naasir's charming personality, birthed a light of spiritedness in the eyes of his family, a light that has dulled since his passing."
