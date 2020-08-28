Image copyright Family handout Image caption Naasir Francis died shortly after arriving at hospital

Two more people have been arrested after a man was fatally shot in a Birmingham street.

Naasir Francis, 22, was shot in the stomach on Lozells Road, in Lozells, at about 12:30 BST on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Hertfordshire on suspicion of murder and a 21-year-old woman is suspected of assisting an offender.

On Friday police were still questioning a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday.

A man aged 39 suspected of assisting an offender also remained in custody.

A 23-year-old woman held on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released pending further investigation.

Image caption Police taped off the scene following the shooting earlier this week

Mr Francis died shortly after arriving at hospital.

In a statement, his family said: "A deep comfort has been lost by his mother and siblings.

"A much loved and respected young man in his community, Naasir's charming personality, birthed a light of spiritedness in the eyes of his family, a light that has dulled since his passing."

