"Woeful" supplies of life-saving PPE at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic left councils dealing with "profit-seeking fraudsters", a report found.

Dudley Council criticised the national system and found it was "inundated" with offers from "spurious local, national and international suppliers".

The situation was only rescued by the authority joining other councils to find supplies, the council report said.

The "failure" of the system "could have resulted in very serious consequences".

In the report to the council's Health and Adult Social Care Scrutiny Committee, Rose Younger, director of commercial and customer services, said that in December council officers were told supplies of PPE would meet national flu pandemic stocks.

But by March, NHS trusts and councils were forced to compete with each other to get the supplies.

In response, Conservative-run Dudley and neighbouring authorities bought body bags, face masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and aprons with each council checking suppliers were legitimate to "weed out" fraudsters.

"The national system was woeful in the early stages of the pandemic," she said.

"Faulty items were supplied [goggles] and had to be disposed of. Out of date masks were supplied and had been 'over stickered' a number of times but even so were out of date.

There were "a number of occasions when stock that we were awaiting delivery of was appropriated by the NHS or national government", she added.

The council has spent £1m on PPE to date, councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member responsible for procurement, said.

The authority ensured staff had access to supplies from the onset of the pandemic and a further £1m has been allocated for the future with the council saying it would be able to supply public sector partners in an emergency.

Councillors will discuss the report and any recommendations on 3 September

