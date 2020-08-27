Image copyright Family handout Image caption Naasir Francis was shot at about 12:30 BST on Wednesday

The family of a man shot dead in a Birmingham street has paid tribute to his "charming personality" and "spiritedness".

Naasir Francis was shot in the stomach on Lozells Road on Wednesday afternoon. He died shortly after arriving at hospital, police said.

"A deep comfort has been lost by his mother and siblings," his family said.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and two others held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

'Much loved'

All three - the 24-year-old and a woman, 23, and a man, 39 - remain in custody, West Midlands Police said.

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday has been released with no further action.

In a statement, Mr Francis' family said: "Naasir was the warm entity that bought a sense of security to the family.

"A deep comfort has been lost by his mother and siblings.

"A much loved and respected young man in his community, Naasir's charming personality, birthed a light of spiritedness in the eyes of his family, a light that has dulled since his passing."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk