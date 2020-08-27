Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Reece Cox was found with serious head injuries outside The Clifton pub in Sedgley

A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft after a football shirt left at a memorial for a man who died outside a West Midlands pub was stolen.

Reece Cox was found with head injuries outside The Clifton in Sedgley, in Dudley, on 15 August. Six people have since been charged with his murder.

The Wolverhampton Wanders top had been placed near to where he died. A 51-year-old man has been arrested.

Insp Pete Sandhu said he was "appalled" that such a theft had happened.

Ryan Nicklin, 22 of Limes Avenue, Pensnett, and Sebastian Jones, 18 of Corser Street, Dudley, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday, charged with murder, and are due to appear at the city's crown court on Friday.

Four others appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday, also charged with murder.

Wayne Burke, 22, of Queens Street, Pensnett; Shane Jones, 25, of Orchard Grove, Lower Gornal; Shaquel Halliday, 22, of Shadwell Drive, Lower Gornal; and Adam Ashwin, 19, of Monument Lane, Sedgley, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

