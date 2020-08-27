Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Thomas Rogers died as a result of stab wound to the chest, a post-mortem examination revealed

A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed at the side of a busy road in Birmingham.

Thomas Rogers, 26, was found "slumped" near the junction of Bristol Road and Mill Pool Way, in Bournbrook, by emergency crews on Saturday.

His brother, Samuel Rogers, 30, and Ryan Hurt, 22, have already been charged with his murder.

Police have now detained a 32-year-old suspect in Haltwhistle, Northumberland.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Officers searched the scene on Bristol Road into Sunday morning

Thomas Rogers was pronounced dead in hospital after the attack, which happened just before 17:00 BST. He had a chest wound, a post-mortem examination confirmed.

His brother, of St Michaels Street, Sutton-In-Ashfield, was due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court earlier alongside Mr Hurt, of Peel Crescent, Mansfield, but was absent.

Judge Paul Farrer QC allowed the hearing to proceed, but ordered the defendants to appear together on 16 October.

A 28-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl previously detained on suspicion of murder have been bailed, pending further inquiries, West Midlands Police said.

A 40-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.

Two other women and a man, aged between 24 and 31, who were arrested in the South Shields and Jarrow areas in the North East on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation, the force added.

