Image caption The event was scheduled to run 5 November to 23 December

Birmingham's annual German Christmas market could still go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The city council said the event, one of the largest in Europe, had not been cancelled while options are considered.

Last year it brought several million visitors to the streets around Victoria Square despite major development works reducing its size.

However, Birmingham remains on the government coronavirus watchlist and may have to limit large gatherings.

On Wednesday, the council was given new powers to close pubs and restaurants that do not follow coronavirus rules, along with extra testing sites and plans for improved local contact tracing aimed at preventing a local lockdown.

A council spokesperson said it was "monitoring the situation" closely with regard to the pandemic and would issue a statement later in the year about the market.

Image caption Planning for the event began in January, Birmingham City Council said

One city centre trader said he believed the event should be rested this year.

"The safety of people should come first," Neil McGougan, co-owner of Tiger Bites Pig on Stephenson Street said.

"I think encouraging people to come into the city and to be in such close proximity is something to be looked at and it shouldn't go ahead this year."

A spokesperson for Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce described it as an "important decision for the council and one that they are right to consider carefully".

"The market is a huge money-spinner for the city, but it should not go ahead if a Covid-secure environment cannot be guaranteed."

Earlier this month, the council was criticised by businesses for not acting sooner to allow venues around Hurst Street to have more seating outdoors to help them boost customer numbers while observing social distancing.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk