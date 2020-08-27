Image copyright Google Image caption Everley Residential Home in Halesowen has been placed in special measures

A care home which placed all of its residents on "do not resuscitate" forms amid the pandemic has been rated inadequate.

Everley Residential Home in Halesowen has also been placed in special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

In a report, inspectors claimed the human rights of the home's 13 residents had not been protected.

The care home has been contacted for comment.

CQC inspectors said the home's "registered manager and provider failed to recognise people's right to life in line with Article 3 of the Human Rights Act".

They added: "Do not resuscitate forms had been implemented for all people living in the home in light of Covid-19.

"Systems and processes failed to recognise the correct assessment process had not been followed."

The CQC suspended routine inspections in March to focus on supporting care homes during the Covid-19 crisis.

But the watchdog carried out inspections where there was evidence suggesting people may be at risk of harm.

Inspectors said they found evidence of 12 incidents where a resident had been verbally aggressive and had made threats to harm staff at the unit for elderly people with dementia and physical disabilities.

The CQC also said some staff did not always wear personal protective equipment (PPE), but no cases of coronavirus had been reported there.

Managers are now conducting more spot checks to ensure PPE is used properly, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The home has responded positively to the inspection and begun to investigate what had gone wrong, the watchdog said.

Meetings were also being arranged to allow staff to speak about their concerns and incidents were being reviewed so appropriate action could be taken.

