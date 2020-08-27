Four people have been charged in connection with a police probe into human trafficking and sexual exploitation in Birmingham.

Officers on Sunday found three Eastern European women, aged between 18 and 25, at a house in the Handsworth area of the city.

They are believed to be trafficking victims and have been safeguarded.

The accused - aged 19 to 33 - were remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates.

Gabriela Ghetea, 33, Marian-Andreeas Ioan, 28, Stelian Constantin, 21, and Madlin-Alin Balan, 19, have been charged with human trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation.

Mr Balan is also charged with two counts of rape.

The Romanian nationals, who gave Handsworth addresses, were ordered to next appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 23 September.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk